Europe Gears Up Against Russian 'Gray Zone' Threats

Europe faces 'gray zone' threats from Russia, involving airspace intrusions and cyberattacks. European Commission President urges decisive action and plans for enhanced defenses, including a 'drone wall', to counter these threats. EU aims for self-reliance in defense, emphasizing European-based projects for job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:49 IST
Europe Gears Up Against Russian 'Gray Zone' Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Russia is intensifying 'gray zone' tactics against Europe, including airspace violations and cyberattacks, with potential escalation warned by the EU's top official.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted recent airspace breaches and called for a firm response, proposing a comprehensive plan to bolster Europe's defense by 2030.

The EU prioritizes European-produced defense projects, aiming to enhance regional job creation and self-sufficiency in response to increased reliance on U.S. defense firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

