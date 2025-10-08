Europe Gears Up Against Russian 'Gray Zone' Threats

Russia is intensifying 'gray zone' tactics against Europe, including airspace violations and cyberattacks, with potential escalation warned by the EU's top official.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted recent airspace breaches and called for a firm response, proposing a comprehensive plan to bolster Europe's defense by 2030.

The EU prioritizes European-produced defense projects, aiming to enhance regional job creation and self-sufficiency in response to increased reliance on U.S. defense firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)