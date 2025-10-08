Left Menu

PDP Proposes the Anti-Bulldozer Bill to Address Land Rights Crisis in Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has proposed the Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill, 2025. The bill, also known as the Anti-bulldozer Bill, seeks to regularise longstanding land holdings to prevent evictions and ensure stability in the region's hospitality and tourism sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:35 IST
PDP Proposes the Anti-Bulldozer Bill to Address Land Rights Crisis in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill, 2025, introduced by Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, is poised for debate in the Legislative Assembly. Dubbed the Anti-bulldozer Bill, it aims to secure ownership rights for those holding lands for over 30 years, addressing regional instability and enhancing economic security.

Highlighting the land crisis, Mufti called attention to the Land Grant Rules, 2022, which have discontinued the renewal of leases for many businesses, including nearly 60 hotels in Gulmarg that are facing eviction risks. Affected parties, including heritage establishments like Nedous and Highlands Park, have been issued takeover notices, exacerbating financial and legal challenges.

The PDP's legislative proposal seeks to curb arbitrary government actions and support ongoing tourism and hospitality operations, amid a backdrop of unfulfilled promises. The proposed bill offers a solution following the annulment of the 2001 Roshni Act and aims to protect both business and land occupant interests in post-reorganization Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

 United States
2
Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

 India
3
IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

 Global
4
Revamping EU's Emissions Targets: A Call for Flexibility

Revamping EU's Emissions Targets: A Call for Flexibility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025