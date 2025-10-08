PDP Proposes the Anti-Bulldozer Bill to Address Land Rights Crisis in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill, 2025, introduced by Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, is poised for debate in the Legislative Assembly. Dubbed the Anti-bulldozer Bill, it aims to secure ownership rights for those holding lands for over 30 years, addressing regional instability and enhancing economic security.

Highlighting the land crisis, Mufti called attention to the Land Grant Rules, 2022, which have discontinued the renewal of leases for many businesses, including nearly 60 hotels in Gulmarg that are facing eviction risks. Affected parties, including heritage establishments like Nedous and Highlands Park, have been issued takeover notices, exacerbating financial and legal challenges.

The PDP's legislative proposal seeks to curb arbitrary government actions and support ongoing tourism and hospitality operations, amid a backdrop of unfulfilled promises. The proposed bill offers a solution following the annulment of the 2001 Roshni Act and aims to protect both business and land occupant interests in post-reorganization Jammu and Kashmir.

