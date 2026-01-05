Gulmarg Shivers in Record Cold Amid Snowfall

The renowned tourist destination of Gulmarg in Kashmir reported its coldest night of this winter season, as temperatures plummeted nearly nine degrees below freezing.

Official sources indicate the popular ski resort recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius following new snowfall, marking an extreme in the frigid 'Chilla-e-Kalan' period.

While Gulmarg and other areas experienced significant temperature drops, the central valleys have not seen snowfall yet this season, despite the India Meteorological Department's forecast for light precipitations in elevated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)