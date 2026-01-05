Gulmarg Shivers in Record Cold Amid Snowfall
The Gulmarg tourist resort in Kashmir recorded its coldest night this winter, with temperatures dropping to minus 8.8 degrees Celsius. The region is experiencing 'Chilla-e-Kalan', a period characterized by extreme cold and frequent snowfall, though some areas have yet to see snow this season.
The renowned tourist destination of Gulmarg in Kashmir reported its coldest night of this winter season, as temperatures plummeted nearly nine degrees below freezing.
Official sources indicate the popular ski resort recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius following new snowfall, marking an extreme in the frigid 'Chilla-e-Kalan' period.
While Gulmarg and other areas experienced significant temperature drops, the central valleys have not seen snowfall yet this season, despite the India Meteorological Department's forecast for light precipitations in elevated areas.
