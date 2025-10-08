Tragic Fire at Konaseema: Six Dead in Crackers Unit Mishap

A fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district claimed six lives and left two injured on Wednesday. Authorities suspect mishandling at the licensed unit caused the incident around 1 pm.

Superintendent Rahul Meena confirmed the facility's licensed status, while Ramachandrapuram sub-divisional officer B Raghuveer noted the unit had received prior warnings from Revenue Department officials. The injured were transported to a hospital for treatment.

State leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed their condolences and called for support for the victims' families. Naidu directed officials to visit the site to supervise rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)