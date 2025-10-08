Tragic Fire at Konaseema: Six Dead in Crackers Unit Mishap
A devastating fire at a licensed crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district claimed six lives and injured two others. The incident likely resulted from mishandling. Authorities and political leaders have expressed their condolences, with commitments to support affected families and ensure safety measures.
A fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district claimed six lives and left two injured on Wednesday. Authorities suspect mishandling at the licensed unit caused the incident around 1 pm.
Superintendent Rahul Meena confirmed the facility's licensed status, while Ramachandrapuram sub-divisional officer B Raghuveer noted the unit had received prior warnings from Revenue Department officials. The injured were transported to a hospital for treatment.
State leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed their condolences and called for support for the victims' families. Naidu directed officials to visit the site to supervise rescue operations.
