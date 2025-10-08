Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Konaseema: Six Dead in Crackers Unit Mishap

A devastating fire at a licensed crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district claimed six lives and injured two others. The incident likely resulted from mishandling. Authorities and political leaders have expressed their condolences, with commitments to support affected families and ensure safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:36 IST
Tragic Fire at Konaseema: Six Dead in Crackers Unit Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district claimed six lives and left two injured on Wednesday. Authorities suspect mishandling at the licensed unit caused the incident around 1 pm.

Superintendent Rahul Meena confirmed the facility's licensed status, while Ramachandrapuram sub-divisional officer B Raghuveer noted the unit had received prior warnings from Revenue Department officials. The injured were transported to a hospital for treatment.

State leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed their condolences and called for support for the victims' families. Naidu directed officials to visit the site to supervise rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

 United States
2
Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

 India
3
IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

 Global
4
Revamping EU's Emissions Targets: A Call for Flexibility

Revamping EU's Emissions Targets: A Call for Flexibility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025