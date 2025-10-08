NSS Marks 75 Years with National Symposium on Data-Driven Policy at IIM Bengaluru

The National Sample Survey (NSS), one of India’s oldest and most trusted sources of socio-economic data, is celebrating 75 years of service to the nation. To commemorate this remarkable milestone, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is organising a National Symposium on “How NSS Surveys Have Influenced Public Policy” on 9th October 2025 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bengaluru.

The event, hosted in collaboration with IIM Bengaluru, brings together leading academic institutions including Azim Premji University (APU), the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Bengaluru. The symposium aims to celebrate the legacy of the NSS, reflect on its impact on evidence-based policymaking, and chart its future role in building a data-driven Viksit Bharat.

NSS: 75 Years of Statistical Excellence

Established in 1950, the National Sample Survey has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s policy architecture by conducting large-scale household and enterprise surveys on key socio-economic indicators such as employment, consumption, education, health, environment, and industry.

The data generated through NSS surveys has informed successive Five-Year Plans, welfare programmes, and national missions, serving as the foundation for policies of Central and State Governments, and guiding international organisations, researchers, and think tanks in their analytical and developmental efforts.

Over the decades, the NSS has evolved from paper-based surveys to digital data collection platforms, introducing the e-SIGMA (Smart Interface for Government Management and Analysis) system to ensure faster, cleaner, and more reliable datasets. With quarterly and district-level estimates, the NSS now provides timely insights for evidence-based decision-making, empowering policymakers to respond swiftly to emerging socio-economic trends.

“The NSS stands as a symbol of India’s commitment to evidence-based governance. For 75 years, it has been the backbone of statistical integrity and policy relevance,” said Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, ahead of the event.

Distinguished Speakers and Dignitaries

The National Symposium will be inaugurated by Dr. Saurabh Garg, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The Chief Guest, Dr. Ashok Dalwai (Retd. IAS), Chairman of the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), will deliver the Keynote Address.

The event will also feature special addresses by Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General, NSS, Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, former Director of IIM Bangalore, and Prof. Gopal Naik, Chairperson, Centre for Public Policy (CPP), IIMB.

The symposium will host around 200 delegates, including researchers, academicians, economists, policymakers, industry representatives, international organisations, and media professionals, alongside members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) and Expert Committees that guide the NSS’s work.

Highlight: Technical Session on Modernising NSS Operations

The technical session, titled “Key New Initiatives that Transformed NSO”, will be presented by Shri Salil Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Additional Director General, Enterprise Survey Division, NSO. It will focus on methodological reforms, digitisation, and integration of technology in NSS operations.

Key themes include:

Adoption of high-frequency surveys for real-time policy insights.

Generation of district-level data to improve local governance.

Integration of AI-based validation tools for quality assurance.

Use of e-SIGMA and digital dashboards for faster data dissemination.

The session will also explore how the NSS’s modernisation initiatives have strengthened transparency, efficiency, and user engagement in India’s statistical ecosystem.

Panel Discussions on Policy, Research, and the Future of Data

The symposium will feature three expert panel discussions designed to explore how NSS data continues to shape India’s policy landscape:

Panel 1: “NSS Data for Public Policy and Public Use”

This session will include policy experts, data scientists, and researchers discussing how NSS data informs government programmes and enhances public data accessibility for inclusive decision-making.

Panel 2: “NSS Data for Research – Highlights and Challenges”

Senior NSS officials and academicians will deliberate on data utilisation in research, methodological consistency, and emerging analytical challenges in the era of big data and AI-based modeling.

Panel 3: “Future Relevance of Unit-Level Data”

This flagship panel will feature renowned experts including Prof. Pulak Ghosh (IIMB and EAC-PM), Prof. Madhura Swaminathan (ISI Bangalore), Prof. Bharat Ramaswami (Ashoka University), and Dr. Surjit Bhalla (Former EAC-PM). The discussion will be moderated by Prof. Amit Basole (Azim Premji University).

The session will explore how granular data—collected at the unit or household level—remains essential for designing targeted welfare programmes, evaluating inequality trends, and understanding microeconomic dynamics in India’s rapidly evolving economy.

Interactive and Collaborative Approach

Following the panel discussions, the symposium will open the floor for an interactive session, providing participants an opportunity to engage directly with policymakers and data experts, discuss cross-sectoral insights, and propose recommendations for future NSS initiatives.

The event aims to foster collaboration between data producers and data users, bridging the gap between statistical research and on-ground policy implementation.

A Legacy of Evidence-Based Governance

As NSS marks its 75th anniversary, the symposium underscores the institution’s enduring contribution to data-driven governance. From early post-Independence surveys to present-day digital transformations, the NSS has continuously evolved to reflect the complexities of India’s socio-economic landscape.

Through its pioneering surveys, NSS data has supported critical programmes like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), National Food Security Act, PM-KISAN, and Ayushman Bharat, and continues to guide evidence-based decisions across ministries.

“In celebrating 75 years of the NSS, we are also reaffirming our collective commitment to statistical transparency, policy relevance, and citizen-centric governance,” said Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, DG, NSS.

Towards a Data-Driven Viksit Bharat @2047

The National Symposium marks a turning point in India’s statistical journey—one that looks ahead to Viksit Bharat @2047, envisioning a future where data drives equitable growth, inclusive development, and accountable governance.

By integrating advanced analytics, AI, and open-data principles, MoSPI and NSS aim to make India’s statistical system global in quality, local in relevance, and citizen-centric in approach.

The event will conclude with key reflections and takeaways, summarising how 75 years of NSS excellence continues to inspire India’s progress toward a resilient, transparent, and data-empowered future.