National Treasury Opens Tender to Modernise and Digitise RSA Retail Bonds Programme

The National Treasury has announced a new tender calling on qualified and experienced service providers to submit proposals for the distribution, administration, and management of the RSA Retail Savings Bonds Programme. The tender, designated as Tender NT006-2025, represents a significant milestone in Treasury’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial inclusion and modernise government-backed investment platforms through digital innovation.

According to Treasury, this initiative aligns with its digital transformation strategy, aimed at improving accessibility and efficiency in public financial services. The RSA Retail Bonds Programme has long been a trusted investment avenue for ordinary South Africans seeking safe, government-guaranteed returns. With the new tender, the department intends to upgrade its systems to reflect global best practices and user-friendly digital channels.

“This process seeks to identify capable partners who can take the RSA Retail Bonds Programme into a new era — one that combines accessibility, transparency, and efficiency,” a Treasury spokesperson explained.

Scope of the Tender

The tender outlines an extensive scope of work covering both operational and technological dimensions of the retail bond ecosystem. Successful bidders will be responsible for:

Full distribution and administration , including digital sales and customer management platforms.

Customer onboarding, engagement, and servicing , ensuring an efficient, secure, and transparent user experience.

Transaction processing and compliance , adhering to all regulatory requirements of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

Data analytics, performance monitoring, and reporting, supporting Treasury’s efforts to enhance oversight and policy development.

The overarching goal is to create a seamless, digitally integrated platform that allows South Africans across all demographics to invest with confidence and ease.

Eligibility and Requirements

Interested service providers must meet several compliance and registration requirements, including:

Valid registration and compliance on the Central Supplier Database (CSD) .

Accreditation with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) .

Submission of detailed proposals using Treasury’s prescribed templates.

Inclusion of a signed CV for key personnel as required in the bid documentation.

Treasury emphasised that submissions must demonstrate strong technical, operational, and financial capacity to manage the programme effectively.

Briefing Session and Submission Details

A non-compulsory virtual briefing session will be held on Thursday, 10 October 2025, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM (SAST) via Microsoft Teams. Interested parties are encouraged to send an RSVP to NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za to receive the meeting link and further details.

Meeting Link: Microsoft Teams Briefing Session

The deadline for proposal submissions is 28 October 2025 at 11:00 AM (SAST). Treasury has reiterated that no late submissions will be accepted under any circumstances.

Modernising a Legacy Programme

The RSA Retail Bonds Programme, launched in 2004, has played a key role in promoting domestic savings by offering individuals an opportunity to invest directly with the South African government. Through fixed and inflation-linked bonds, citizens have been able to earn competitive, market-related returns with zero fees or commissions.

However, in recent years, Treasury has recognised the need to modernise the system, citing the changing investment landscape, increased digital adoption, and the need to appeal to younger, tech-savvy investors. The new tender aims to integrate cutting-edge fintech solutions that ensure transparency, improve customer experience, and expand market reach.

Financial analysts have welcomed the move, noting that a digital-first approach could make RSA Retail Bonds more accessible to remote and rural investors while streamlining administrative processes.

For further details and to download the Terms of Reference (TOR), bidders can visit the official e-Tender Portal at www.etenders.gov.za.

The National Treasury has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the RSA Retail Bonds Programme as a secure, transparent, and citizen-friendly investment option, ensuring that all South Africans can participate in the nation’s economic growth.