Detained Activist Sonam Wangchuk Awaiting Justice Behind Bars

In a bold move, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently detained in Jodhpur jail, has demanded an independent judicial inquiry following the September 24 Leh incident. His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, has actively engaged legal channels to challenge the detention order under the National Security Act.

Both Angmo and lawyer Ritam Khare visited Wangchuk on Tuesday. The legal team has obtained copies of the detention order, setting the stage for a courtroom challenge. In a post on X, Angmo expressed her intent to fight for Wangchuk's release, citing the need for justice.

Prominent activist Wangchuk also advocates for an in-depth inquiry into the deaths of four individuals during last month's protest. His brother Tsetan Dorje, along with lawyer Mustafa Haji, supports this call. As legal proceedings gather momentum, a Supreme Court hearing on October 14 is expected to shed light on Wangchuk's fate.