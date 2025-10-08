Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Woman Found in Naudiha

A 21-year-old deaf and mute woman named Jahana was found hanging from a tree in Naudiha village. Her death is suspected to be a suicide due to family disputes. Jahana had been living with her parents after a fight with her husband. Police are investigating further possible reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:58 IST
Tragic Loss: Young Woman Found in Naudiha
Jahana
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Naudiha village, a 21-year-old deaf and mute woman, Jahana, was found hanging from a tree, police reported on Wednesday. The young woman reportedly took her own life, allegedly due to disputes within her family.

Jahana, who was married to Murad from Banora village in Sonbhadra district, had been residing with her parents for the past four months following a disagreement. On Tuesday evening, she left her home and didn't return, prompting her family's search.

The following afternoon, her body was discovered by her family on the outskirts of the village. The local Chakia Station House Officer, Arjun Singh, stated that while suicide is suspected, other factors leading to this tragic event are also under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Deputy CM Targets Traffic Troubles with Transformative Vision

Karnataka's Deputy CM Targets Traffic Troubles with Transformative Vision

 India
2
Air Traffic Chaos: Government Shutdown Amplifies Staffing Woes

Air Traffic Chaos: Government Shutdown Amplifies Staffing Woes

 Global
3
Constable Conned: Cyber Fraudster's Deceptive Loan Scam

Constable Conned: Cyber Fraudster's Deceptive Loan Scam

 India
4
Madagascar's Youth Uprising: A Call for Change

Madagascar's Youth Uprising: A Call for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025