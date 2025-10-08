Tragic Loss: Young Woman Found in Naudiha

In a tragic incident in Naudiha village, a 21-year-old deaf and mute woman, Jahana, was found hanging from a tree, police reported on Wednesday. The young woman reportedly took her own life, allegedly due to disputes within her family.

Jahana, who was married to Murad from Banora village in Sonbhadra district, had been residing with her parents for the past four months following a disagreement. On Tuesday evening, she left her home and didn't return, prompting her family's search.

The following afternoon, her body was discovered by her family on the outskirts of the village. The local Chakia Station House Officer, Arjun Singh, stated that while suicide is suspected, other factors leading to this tragic event are also under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)