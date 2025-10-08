Judge Chemmal Transferred Amid Controversy

In a significant move, the Madras High Court has transferred Kancheepuram Principal District and Sessions Judge Pa U Chemmal, following criticism surrounding alleged abuses of his authority. He has been reassigned as the chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat in Ariyalur district.

A notification from the court's Registrar General revealed that Deepthi Arivunithi, the current District Judge of Chennai, will now assume Chemmal's previous role in Kancheepuram. This decision comes after Chemmal issued a remand order against Kancheepuram DSP M Sankar Ganesh, an action reportedly fueled by personal enmity. This order was contested by the local SP in the Madras High Court, which ultimately nullified it.

Sources indicate that a preliminary enquiry into Chemmal's actions is underway, though a final decision remains pending. Any administrative action will require a formal explanation from Chemmal regarding the allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)