Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Sophisticated Social Media Investment Fraud Network

Delhi Police arrested five individuals tied to a large-scale social media investment fraud. The scheme involved fake companies, mule accounts, and bank employee collusion. Victims were lured via social media, promised high returns, and subsequently defrauded. Investigations continue as police seek absconding accomplices and further evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:43 IST
Delhi Police Busts Sophisticated Social Media Investment Fraud Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police made significant headway in tackling a massive social media investment fraud by arresting five individuals involved in the deceitful setup. This network, which involved creating fake companies, utilizing mule accounts, and colluding with bank employees, was uncovered in an extensive investigation.

The accused, including Rahul Kumar, Ajay Sharma, Sonu Kumar, Kunal Sagar, and Mohit Dadhich, allegedly lured unsuspecting investors via social media channels with promises of high returns on non-existent investment schemes. Authorities revealed that one victim was defrauded of Rs 4.80 lakh; meanwhile, over Rs 2.5 crore was channeled through a single fake account over just two months.

Banking professionals' active involvement in facilitating these fraudulent operations was exposed, notably at RK Puram branch, with further police efforts focusing on tracing absconding partners, freezing assets, and amplifying the crackdown on such organized crime. Investigations also aim to deliver findings to the Reserve Bank of India for regulatory review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

 Nepal
2
Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

 India
3
Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

 India
4
Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025