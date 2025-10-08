Himachal Pradesh Boosts Employee Wages Ahead of Diwali

In a pre-Diwali gesture, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister announced an uplift in wages and honorariums for several state government employees on Wednesday. Notably, 21,115 Mid-Day Meal Workers will see their monthly payments increase by Rs 500 to reach Rs 5,000.

Daily wagers and part-time workers will benefit as well, with daily wages increasing by Rs 25 to become Rs 425. Also, there has been a Rs 500 raise for stitching instructors and Panchayat Chowkidars, according to an official statement.

Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Bodies representatives are among those receiving enhanced honorariums. The zila parishad chairperson's monthly stipend will rise by Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000, while other roles, such as mayor and IT teachers, also enjoy substantial hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)