EU Challenges Spain's Airline Fines Over Cabin Bag Fees

The European Commission voiced disapproval on Wednesday of Spain's action against budget airlines, including Ryanair, over extra fees for cabin bags, suggesting it contravened air service regulations.

Last year, Spain fined airlines such as easyJet, Norwegian, and others a total of 179 million euros for these additional charges, pointing out that it compromises consumer rights. The fines threaten the core business model of low-cost airlines which rely on low base prices while charging for extras like cabin luggage.

The Commission addressed Spain formally, asking for rectification of these fines and initiated an infringement procedure which could eventually bring the issue to the EU Court of Justice. Meanwhile, the debate continues as Spain's court has put a temporary hold on the fines, allowing the airlines to continue with their current pricing schemes until a conclusive judgment is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)