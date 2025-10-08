Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits Man in High-Profile Murder Case Due to Flawed Trial

The Supreme Court acquitted Dashwanth, who was on death row for the sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl in 2017, citing a flawed trial process. The court highlighted significant lapses, including the failure of the prosecution to prove the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:14 IST
Supreme Court Acquits Man in High-Profile Murder Case Due to Flawed Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of Dashwanth, initially sentenced to death for the 2017 rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. The court labeled the trial as 'lopsided' and criticized the police for treating him as a 'scapegoat.'

In a decisive verdict, Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta determined that the prosecution failed to present conclusive evidence linking Dashwanth to the crime. A key failing was the absence of a defense lawyer for Dashwanth at crucial stages of the trial, which negated his right to a fair defense.

The bench remarked on the inadequate handling of evidence, including the dubious use of CCTV footage and inconsistencies in the case presented by the prosecution. As a result, Dashwanth's conviction has been annulled, and he is to be released immediately unless entangled in other legal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global
2
Guyanese Businessmen Face Extradition to U.S. Over Gold Fraud Charges

Guyanese Businessmen Face Extradition to U.S. Over Gold Fraud Charges

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision...

 India
4
French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025