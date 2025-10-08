Supreme Court Acquits Man in High-Profile Murder Case Due to Flawed Trial
The Supreme Court acquitted Dashwanth, who was on death row for the sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl in 2017, citing a flawed trial process. The court highlighted significant lapses, including the failure of the prosecution to prove the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of Dashwanth, initially sentenced to death for the 2017 rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. The court labeled the trial as 'lopsided' and criticized the police for treating him as a 'scapegoat.'
In a decisive verdict, Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta determined that the prosecution failed to present conclusive evidence linking Dashwanth to the crime. A key failing was the absence of a defense lawyer for Dashwanth at crucial stages of the trial, which negated his right to a fair defense.
The bench remarked on the inadequate handling of evidence, including the dubious use of CCTV footage and inconsistencies in the case presented by the prosecution. As a result, Dashwanth's conviction has been annulled, and he is to be released immediately unless entangled in other legal issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)