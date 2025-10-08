Supreme Court Chronicles: From Stampedes to Symbols

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was at the crux of pivotal legal proceedings. Tamil actor Vijay's political outfit approached the court challenging a Madras High Court ruling regarding the tragic Karur stampede incident. The top court is set to hear the matter come Friday.

Attention turned to Madhya Pradesh next, as the apex court demanded explanations for delayed arrests in a controversial custodial death case. Similarly, the Tamil court decided on a 2011 rape allegation involving film director Seeman, quashing the case following mutual consent for closure.

Significant attention was also given to symbol allocation disputes within the Shiv Sena, ecological considerations for Saranda's sanctuary status, and the regulation of green cracker sales in Delhi. The court also dismissed a significant death-penalty-related appeal, rounding off a day of intense judicial activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)