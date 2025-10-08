Left Menu

Judicial Shake-Up: Kancheepuram Judge Transferred Amid Allegations

The Madras High Court has transferred Judge Pa U Chemmal from his position in Kancheepuram to Ariyalur's Permanent Lok Adalat amid accusations of authority misuse. While a preliminary inquiry is underway, the court has yet to make a final decision on actions against Chemmal, pending his explanation.

Updated: 08-10-2025 19:43 IST
Judicial Shake-Up: Kancheepuram Judge Transferred Amid Allegations
The Madras High Court has taken significant administrative action by transferring Kancheepuram's Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pa U Chemmal, to a different post as the chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat in Ariyalur district. This transfer follows criticisms concerning the alleged misuse of his judicial authority.

As per an official notification from the Madras High Court's Registrar General, dated October 7, 2025, Judge Deepthi Arivunithi will assume Chemmal's former position in Kancheepuram. The change comes after reports of a contentious remand order issued by Chemmal against a local deputy superintendent of police (DSP), leading to a legal petition alleging the decision was motivated by personal grievances.

The High Court has directed its Registrar (Vigilance) to conduct a preliminary investigation into the matter, with the report subsequently reviewed by the Vigilance and Transfer Committees. While no conclusive action has been taken so far, a detailed inquiry will proceed, allowing Judge Chemmal to respond to the accusations levied against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

