Midnight Horror: Husband Attacked with Boiling Oil by Wife

In a shocking incident, Dinesh Kumar, a pharmaceutical worker, sustained severe burns after his wife, Sadhna, allegedly poured boiling oil and red chilli powder on him while he slept. The tragic event unfolded in the midst of the night at their Madangir residence, leading to a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:45 IST
In a horrifying late-night incident, Dinesh Kumar, 28, suffered severe burns after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil and red chilli powder on him. The pharmaceutical worker was found screaming in agony at his Madangir residence, drawing immediate concern from neighbors.

According to the filed FIR at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, Kumar accused his wife, Sadhna, of attacking him while he slept beside their eight-year-old daughter. Neighbor Anjali recounted the chaos, detailing how her father intervened to ensure Kumar was taken to medical care, despite his wife's attempts to take him elsewhere.

The couple has reportedly faced longstanding marital disputes, with previous complaints lodged at the Crime Against Women Cell. As police continue their investigation, they have yet to make any arrests, focusing on gathering further witness accounts, including from the couple's young daughter.

