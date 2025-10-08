Regional Allies Oppose Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

In a recent diplomatic gathering in Moscow, Afghanistan's regional neighbors, including some of the United States' allies, formed a united front against former President Donald Trump's plans to take over the Bagram military base near Kabul.

This event, titled the 'Moscow Format' meeting, marked the seventh such forum organized by Russia, yet the first to feature the Taliban administration's foreign minister. Participants included notable U.S. partners like India and Pakistan, alongside Russia, China, and Iran, among others from Central Asia.

A joint statement issued by Russia's foreign ministry underscored the group's stance, opposing foreign military presence as detrimental to regional stability. Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi echoed this sentiment, reaffirming Afghanistan's historical resilience against foreign military interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)