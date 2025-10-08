Highway Heist: Mastermind Driver Nabbed in Mizoram

In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement in Mizoram's Lunglei district apprehended four persons involved in a planned highway robbery. The audacious crime was led by a pickup truck driver who targeted his own vehicle, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The brazen heist took place on the night of September 30, as the pickup truck journeyed from Lawngtlai towards Silchar in Assam. During the travel, a group of masked men confronted the vehicle near Zotuitlang and Haulawng, brandishing a pistol and knives to intimidate passengers.

Victims of the heist included a Myanmar national, who was relieved of Rs 10 lakh, and two others who lost Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone. Police arrested the driver, Sujit Chakma, and three accomplices. Meanwhile, two suspects remain at large with an ongoing police search.

(With inputs from agencies.)