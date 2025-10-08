Alleged Terror Plot Unveiled: Northwest England Targeted

In a dramatic trial at the Preston Crown Court, Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, stand accused of preparing for a mass attack inspired by Islamic State ideology. The alleged plan targeted the Jewish community in northwest England.

Prosecutors revealed that the pair had orchestrated the smuggling of deadly weapons into Britain, reminiscent of those used in the 2015 Paris attacks. Their intentions included causing mass casualties, notably at a gathering of Jewish individuals, and confronting law enforcement.

Their plot was foiled by an undercover operative known to them as 'Farouk,' preventing potential tragedy. Meanwhile, Walid's brother, Bilel Saadaoui, faces charges for failing to disclose crucial information related to the planned terrorism acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)