Alleged Terror Plot Unveiled: Northwest England Targeted

Two men, Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein, are on trial in England for allegedly planning an Islamic State-inspired attack on the Jewish community. They aimed to kill hundreds, but were thwarted by an undercover operative. Walid's brother, Bilel Saadaoui, is also on trial for withholding information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic trial at the Preston Crown Court, Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, stand accused of preparing for a mass attack inspired by Islamic State ideology. The alleged plan targeted the Jewish community in northwest England.

Prosecutors revealed that the pair had orchestrated the smuggling of deadly weapons into Britain, reminiscent of those used in the 2015 Paris attacks. Their intentions included causing mass casualties, notably at a gathering of Jewish individuals, and confronting law enforcement.

Their plot was foiled by an undercover operative known to them as 'Farouk,' preventing potential tragedy. Meanwhile, Walid's brother, Bilel Saadaoui, faces charges for failing to disclose crucial information related to the planned terrorism acts.

