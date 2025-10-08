Left Menu

Constable Conned: Cyber Fraudster's Deceptive Loan Scam

A cyber fraudster posing as a finance company representative tricked a Mumbai Police constable into paying Rs 6.65 lakh through a fake mobile application. This scam involved 40 transactions under various pretexts without the loan being credited, prompting the constable to file an FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:35 IST
Constable Conned: Cyber Fraudster's Deceptive Loan Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A savvy cyber fraudster deceived a Mumbai Police constable into paying a staggering Rs 6.65 lakh by masquerading as a representative of a financial institution. The crime was orchestrated via a counterfeit mobile application that closely mimicked a legitimate platform.

The constable, who had applied for a Rs 2 lakh loan, interacted with the fraudster after downloading the fraudulent app and submitting all necessary documentation. Misguided by the fake representative, he transferred funds multiple times for charges such as verification and GST fees between September 16 and October 2.

Realizing the loan was never credited to his account, the constable suspected foul play and lodged a First Information Report (FIR). Law enforcement officials have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, aiming to unearth the workings of this sophisticated scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025