Constable Conned: Cyber Fraudster's Deceptive Loan Scam

A savvy cyber fraudster deceived a Mumbai Police constable into paying a staggering Rs 6.65 lakh by masquerading as a representative of a financial institution. The crime was orchestrated via a counterfeit mobile application that closely mimicked a legitimate platform.

The constable, who had applied for a Rs 2 lakh loan, interacted with the fraudster after downloading the fraudulent app and submitting all necessary documentation. Misguided by the fake representative, he transferred funds multiple times for charges such as verification and GST fees between September 16 and October 2.

Realizing the loan was never credited to his account, the constable suspected foul play and lodged a First Information Report (FIR). Law enforcement officials have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, aiming to unearth the workings of this sophisticated scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)