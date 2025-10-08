US Expands Trade Blacklist, Targeting Chinese Firms Tied to Iranian Drone Supply

The United States took decisive action on Wednesday, adding 15 Chinese companies to its restricted trade list, claiming they facilitated access to American electronic components. These parts have been reportedly found in drones operated by Iranian proxies, such as Houthi and Hamas militants. The Commerce Department detailed the additions in the Federal Register and emphasized the role of these components in weaponized unmanned aircraft systems used by groups like Yemen's Houthi militants.

This move follows an incident on October 7, 2023, where Israel Defense Forces uncovered several weaponized UAVs operated by Iranian proxies, including Hamas. That same day, Hamas-led militants executed a deadly attack in Israel, resulting in 1,200 fatalities and subsequently igniting the war in Gaza.

Overall, the Commerce Department has expanded its list by 29 entities, also incorporating companies from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Among these additions, another Chinese firm has been identified as part of an illicit network supplying UAV parts to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force. This list serves to curb activities deemed detrimental to U.S. national security and interests, necessitating licenses for exports, which are generally declined.

(With inputs from agencies.)