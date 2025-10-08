Left Menu

Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

A 25-year-old woman named Sakshi was found dead in her South Delhi home with stab wounds to her face and throat. Police suspect personal enmity to be the motive. A case has been registered, and multiple teams are investigating, including checking CCTV footage for clues.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of a 25-year-old woman was discovered inside her rented residence in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area. Police have identified the victim as Sakshi, a resident of Hauz Khas.

Authorities suspect personal enmity behind this gruesome murder, as the scene suggested the assailant was known to the victim. The revelation came late Tuesday evening when a concerned call was received about bloodstains leading up a staircase. Officers responded immediately, only to find the door to her first-floor room locked from outside.

Upon breaking in, police found Sakshi in a pool of blood, indicating she had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. A murder investigation is underway, with multiple teams working to nab the suspect and assess CCTV footage for any leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

