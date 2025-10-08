Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A local court sentenced a 26-year-old man, Mehkar, to 20 years in prison for the abduction and rape of a five-year-old girl, emphasizing the severity of the crime.

The judgment, handed down by Special Judge Alka Bharti, included convictions under several sections of the IPC, notably sections 363, 376, and 506, as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The horrifying crime unfolded in April 2024, when the young victim was lured and attacked while playing near her home, highlighting ongoing issues of child safety and criminal justice.

