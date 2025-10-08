Left Menu

High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed concerns over the rapidly increasing public debt in advanced economies compared to low-income countries. She urged efforts to address this growing issue. Georgieva emphasized that high debt service payments in low-income countries are diminishing vital fiscal resources needed for crucial public expenditure.

Updated: 08-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva voiced concerns over the escalating public debt in advanced economies, overshadowing that of low-income nations.

During a recent statement, Georgieva highlighted the pressing need for these countries to tackle their burgeoning debt.

In many low-income nations, she noted, high debt service obligations are eroding scarce fiscal resources, restricting essential investment necessary for public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

