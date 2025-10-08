High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed concerns over the rapidly increasing public debt in advanced economies compared to low-income countries. She urged efforts to address this growing issue. Georgieva emphasized that high debt service payments in low-income countries are diminishing vital fiscal resources needed for crucial public expenditure.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva voiced concerns over the escalating public debt in advanced economies, overshadowing that of low-income nations.
During a recent statement, Georgieva highlighted the pressing need for these countries to tackle their burgeoning debt.
In many low-income nations, she noted, high debt service obligations are eroding scarce fiscal resources, restricting essential investment necessary for public welfare.
