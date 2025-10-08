Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Controversy: Wife Challenges Narrative

Prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been detained under controversial circumstances amid claims that his speeches were distorted to fit an 'anti-national' narrative, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo stated on Wednesday.

Angmo, alongside lawyer Ritam Khare, met Wangchuk and received his detention order. She criticized it as 'frivolous', pledging a legal challenge. Wangchuk, reportedly weakened by 15 days of fasting before his detention, is alleged to have been quoted out of context and mistranslated from Ladakhi.

Angmo and Wangchuk's legal allies are contesting the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against him, with proceedings soon in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Wangchuk remains firm in his demands for an independent investigation into recent unrest in Leh.

