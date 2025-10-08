Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Controversy: Wife Challenges Narrative

Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned climate activist, was allegedly misquoted and wrongly translated to fit an 'anti-national narrative,’ leading to his detention. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, deems the charges frivolous and vows to challenge them in court. A writ petition questioning his National Security Act detention is filed for a Supreme Court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:13 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been detained under controversial circumstances amid claims that his speeches were distorted to fit an 'anti-national' narrative, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo stated on Wednesday.

Angmo, alongside lawyer Ritam Khare, met Wangchuk and received his detention order. She criticized it as 'frivolous', pledging a legal challenge. Wangchuk, reportedly weakened by 15 days of fasting before his detention, is alleged to have been quoted out of context and mistranslated from Ladakhi.

Angmo and Wangchuk's legal allies are contesting the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against him, with proceedings soon in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Wangchuk remains firm in his demands for an independent investigation into recent unrest in Leh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

