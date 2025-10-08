Left Menu

Synagogue Attack Linked to Islamic State: New Developments

A British-Syrian man attacked a synagogue in northern England, declaring allegiance to Islamic State. The incident led to the deaths of two Jewish worshippers, including one mistakenly shot by police. The attacker, previously arrested for rape, was killed at the scene by armed officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly attack on a synagogue in northern England last week resulted in two Jewish worshippers' deaths. The assailant, Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, claimed allegiance to Islamic State during a call to police, according to counter-terrorism authorities.

Al-Shamie drove a car into pedestrians and used a knife to carry out the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall. Armed officers shot him dead on the scene, a confrontation that inadvertently led to the death of one of the two victims.

Counter Terrorism Policing North West stated that Al-Shamie had a criminal history but was not previously known for terrorist activities. Recently apprehended for rape and released on bail, authorities believe his actions were influenced by extremist ideology, though a full investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

