Synagogue Attack Linked to Islamic State: New Developments

A deadly attack on a synagogue in northern England last week resulted in two Jewish worshippers' deaths. The assailant, Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, claimed allegiance to Islamic State during a call to police, according to counter-terrorism authorities.

Al-Shamie drove a car into pedestrians and used a knife to carry out the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall. Armed officers shot him dead on the scene, a confrontation that inadvertently led to the death of one of the two victims.

Counter Terrorism Policing North West stated that Al-Shamie had a criminal history but was not previously known for terrorist activities. Recently apprehended for rape and released on bail, authorities believe his actions were influenced by extremist ideology, though a full investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)