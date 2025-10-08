Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Court Rejects Bail for Ex-IAS Officer's Father in Kidnapping Case

A Navi Mumbai court denied anticipatory bail to Dilip Khedkar, former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's father, involved in a road rage incident leading to the abduction of a truck driver. The police claim he, along with his wife, destroyed evidence and obstructed justice.

Updated: 08-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:19 IST
A Navi Mumbai court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Dilip Khedkar, father of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, accused of kidnapping a truck driver during a road rage incident. The court's decision emphasizes the serious nature of the allegations, aggravating legal troubles for the accused.

Police opposed the bail, presenting evidence that Khedkar and his wife, Manorama, destroyed crucial evidence, including a CCTV DVR and the victim's mobile phone. Manorama, previously granted interim bail, was accused of obstructing justice and manipulating legal provisions to delay the investigation.

Khedkar, on the run since September 13, faces severe accusations alongside his accomplice, Praful Salunkhe, who has been apprehended. The court's decision highlights the severity of cases that involve organized criminal behavior, significantly impacting broader investigations in Delhi, Pune, and Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

