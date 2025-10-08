Cocaine-Loaded Dates Thwarted at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has apprehended a passenger at Mumbai international airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine concealed in dates into India, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The narcotic, with an estimated street value of Rs 21.78 crore, was carefully hidden and was intended for a local recipient, according to authorities.

The passenger's arrest has been confirmed, and the Directorate has launched a detailed investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, to determine further links and accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)