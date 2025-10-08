Trump's Crackdown on Antifa: A Controversial Move

President Donald Trump is set to participate in a White House roundtable on Wednesday to discuss the anti-fascist antifa movement, which he has labeled as a domestic 'terrorist organization' promoting left-wing political violence, despite lacking substantive evidence.

Trump's focus on antifa follows the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last September, though there is no confirmed link between the group and Kirk's death. Trump's administration aims to cut antifa's funding sources as part of his crackdown.

Law enforcement and experts note that antifa operates as an ideology rather than a structured organization, complicating legal efforts against it. Constitutional protections raise significant challenges to Trump's desire to label it a terrorist group.

(With inputs from agencies.)