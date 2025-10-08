Left Menu

J&K Police Clamp Down on Drug Peddlers with Property Attachments

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties of four drug peddlers in Srinagar and Pulwama districts. These assets, including houses and lands, were seized under the NDPS Act as they were acquired through illicit drug trafficking. The accused remain in custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action against drug trafficking by attaching properties of four alleged peddlers in the regions of Srinagar and Pulwama. The properties include residential houses and land, collectively valued at significant amounts, seized under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In Srinagar, the authorities attached a family residence and land tied to Parwaiz Ahmad Ganie, who is linked to multiple offenses under the NDPS Act. The attached assets, located at Kenihama, B K Pora, Nowgam, cannot be sold, leased, or altered due to legal restrictions following the attachment.

Meanwhile, properties of Muzaffar Ahmad Shalla and Javid Ahmad Ganie in Pulwama, and a property owned by Fareeda Akhter, a notorious drug peddler, were also attached. According to investigations, these assets were purchased through the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. All suspects are currently in judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

