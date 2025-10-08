J&K Police Clamp Down on Drug Peddlers with Property Attachments

Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action against drug trafficking by attaching properties of four alleged peddlers in the regions of Srinagar and Pulwama. The properties include residential houses and land, collectively valued at significant amounts, seized under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In Srinagar, the authorities attached a family residence and land tied to Parwaiz Ahmad Ganie, who is linked to multiple offenses under the NDPS Act. The attached assets, located at Kenihama, B K Pora, Nowgam, cannot be sold, leased, or altered due to legal restrictions following the attachment.

Meanwhile, properties of Muzaffar Ahmad Shalla and Javid Ahmad Ganie in Pulwama, and a property owned by Fareeda Akhter, a notorious drug peddler, were also attached. According to investigations, these assets were purchased through the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. All suspects are currently in judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

