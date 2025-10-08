Crisis in Haiti: Unprecedented Displacement of Children Amid Rising Violence

UNICEF reports a troubling increase in violence in Haiti, displacing over 680,000 children, nearly doubling last year's figures. Armed groups have tightened their grip on the nation, leading to a collapse in public services and prompting a dire need for humanitarian aid.

The surge in violence and displacement highlights the escalating risks to Haitian citizens, particularly children who suffer from lost homes and educational opportunities. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell emphasized, 'Children in Haiti are experiencing violence and displacement at a terrifying scale.'

With more than 1 million children facing critical food insecurity and 288,500 projected to experience acute malnutrition by 2025, the situation is dire. The international community, led by the UN, continues its efforts with an expanded security mission which remains underfunded. Urgent global support is required to alleviate this humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)