Arrest Made in Deadly Pacific Palisades Arson Case

A Florida man, Jonathan Rinderknecht, has been apprehended on charges of deliberately setting the Pacific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles—an inferno that resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals and obliterated neighborhoods at the year's onset. This announcement was made by the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday.

The federal criminal charges follow a thorough investigation spearheaded by the Los Angeles field division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in conjunction with the Los Angeles Fire Department and Police Department. Rinderknecht was arrested on Tuesday in Florida and will be transported to the Central District of California to stand trial, as confirmed by Bill Essayli, acting U.S. attorney in Los Angeles.

Rinderknecht allegedly ignited the fire after completing his shift as an Uber driver. Evidence, including cellphone videos and 911 calls, linked him to the blaze. The Pacific Palisades Fire ravaged over 23,000 acres and destroyed approximately 6,000 structures, with damage estimates reaching $150 billion. If convicted, Rinderknecht could face penalties ranging from severe prison sentences to the federal death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)