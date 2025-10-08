Diplomatic Discussions in Moscow: U.S.-Russia Embassy Operations in Focus
Peter Andreoli, the director of the Office of Russian Affairs at the U.S. State Department, held important meetings at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. The discussions focused on operational issues concerning the U.S. and Russian embassies, as Andreoli is in Moscow for scheduled consultations.
