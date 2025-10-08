Judicial Shoe Scandal: Rising Tensions in India's Courtrooms

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday described an attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as an assault on the Supreme Court and the Dalit community, blaming the BJP for promoting an anti-Dalit atmosphere nationwide.

The incident involved a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai in the Supreme Court. Alert security stopped him just in time. The lawyer was reportedly upset regarding the CJI's comments in a previous hearing concerning a Vishnu idol's restoration in Khajuraho.

Cheema emphasized that targeting such a high judicial authority reflects the consequences of anti-Dalit hatred propagated through unauthorized BJP social media channels. He cited the 'Crime in India 2023' report by the National Crime Records Bureau, which indicates a troubling rise in crimes against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, intensifying under the current political conditions. He assured that AAP would counter any anti-Dalit policies through comprehensive legal action.

