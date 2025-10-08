Judicial Shoe Scandal: Rising Tensions in India's Courtrooms
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned an attack on Chief Justice B R Gavai, labeling it an assault on the Supreme Court and Dalits. A lawyer allegedly threw a shoe at the CJI due to dissatisfaction with court remarks, highlighting perceived anti-Dalit sentiments fostered by certain political entities.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday described an attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as an assault on the Supreme Court and the Dalit community, blaming the BJP for promoting an anti-Dalit atmosphere nationwide.
The incident involved a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai in the Supreme Court. Alert security stopped him just in time. The lawyer was reportedly upset regarding the CJI's comments in a previous hearing concerning a Vishnu idol's restoration in Khajuraho.
Cheema emphasized that targeting such a high judicial authority reflects the consequences of anti-Dalit hatred propagated through unauthorized BJP social media channels. He cited the 'Crime in India 2023' report by the National Crime Records Bureau, which indicates a troubling rise in crimes against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, intensifying under the current political conditions. He assured that AAP would counter any anti-Dalit policies through comprehensive legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
