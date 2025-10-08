Left Menu

Judicial Shoe Scandal: Rising Tensions in India's Courtrooms

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned an attack on Chief Justice B R Gavai, labeling it an assault on the Supreme Court and Dalits. A lawyer allegedly threw a shoe at the CJI due to dissatisfaction with court remarks, highlighting perceived anti-Dalit sentiments fostered by certain political entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday described an attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as an assault on the Supreme Court and the Dalit community, blaming the BJP for promoting an anti-Dalit atmosphere nationwide.

The incident involved a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai in the Supreme Court. Alert security stopped him just in time. The lawyer was reportedly upset regarding the CJI's comments in a previous hearing concerning a Vishnu idol's restoration in Khajuraho.

Cheema emphasized that targeting such a high judicial authority reflects the consequences of anti-Dalit hatred propagated through unauthorized BJP social media channels. He cited the 'Crime in India 2023' report by the National Crime Records Bureau, which indicates a troubling rise in crimes against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, intensifying under the current political conditions. He assured that AAP would counter any anti-Dalit policies through comprehensive legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

