Assassination Attempt: Sentencing Shakes Argentine Political Landscape

An Argentine court delivered sentences on Wednesday to two individuals involved in the assassination attempt on former Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in 2022.

Fernando Sabag was sentenced to a decade in prison, while Brenda Uliarte received an eight-year term. The assault, targeting one of Argentina's most influential political figures of the last twenty years, ignited national outrage and condemnation from the international community.

In addition to the assassination attempt, Fernandez de Kirchner remains under house arrest in a separate corruption case.

(With inputs from agencies.)