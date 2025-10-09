Left Menu

Justice Served: Sentences Announced in Fernandez Assassination Attempt

An Argentine court sentenced Fernando Sabag Montiel to 10 years and Brenda Uliarte to eight years for an attempted assassination on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in 2022. Montiel, who attempted to shoot Fernandez, was found guilty of attempted aggravated homicide, shocking the nation and garnering global criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:05 IST
Justice Served: Sentences Announced in Fernandez Assassination Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Argentine court delivered justice on Wednesday, sentencing two individuals responsible for the 2022 assassination attempt on former vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Fernando Sabag Montiel, a Brazilian national, received a 10-year prison sentence for attempted aggravated homicide.

Brenda Uliarte, Montiel's former girlfriend, was handed an eight-year sentence as an accessory to the crime. Montiel had pointed a loaded weapon at Fernandez's head but the gun failed to discharge, a chilling act that he later confessed was an intention to kill.

The attack shocked Argentina and prompted international outrage. In a separate matter, Fernandez remains under house arrest related to a corruption investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

 Global
2
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
3
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
4
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025