Justice Served: Sentences Announced in Fernandez Assassination Attempt
An Argentine court sentenced Fernando Sabag Montiel to 10 years and Brenda Uliarte to eight years for an attempted assassination on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in 2022. Montiel, who attempted to shoot Fernandez, was found guilty of attempted aggravated homicide, shocking the nation and garnering global criticism.
An Argentine court delivered justice on Wednesday, sentencing two individuals responsible for the 2022 assassination attempt on former vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Fernando Sabag Montiel, a Brazilian national, received a 10-year prison sentence for attempted aggravated homicide.
Brenda Uliarte, Montiel's former girlfriend, was handed an eight-year sentence as an accessory to the crime. Montiel had pointed a loaded weapon at Fernandez's head but the gun failed to discharge, a chilling act that he later confessed was an intention to kill.
The attack shocked Argentina and prompted international outrage. In a separate matter, Fernandez remains under house arrest related to a corruption investigation.
