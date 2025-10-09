Steps Toward Peace in Gaza: High-Profile Negotiations Intensify

In a significant boost to ceasing hostilities, senior officials from Israel, the U.S., and Qatar have converged in Sharm el-Sheikh for crucial negotiations concerning Gaza. As Hamas offers a list for a prisoner swap, prospects for halting the conflict are advancing.

Despite optimism expressed by President Trump, unresolved issues, including Gaza's post-conflict governance and Hamas' adherence to demands, linger. Meanwhile, international outrage grows against Israel's military actions, deemed by many as excessive.

In parallel, broader discussions in Paris are set to deliberate on Gaza's transition, with Arab states stressing the importance of a Palestinian state. President Trump's plan envisions an international body overseeing Gaza, with no role for Hamas in future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)