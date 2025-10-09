Left Menu

Steps Toward Peace in Gaza: High-Profile Negotiations Intensify

High-level discussions involving Israel, the United States, and Qatar have invigorated efforts to end the conflict in Gaza. Despite progress, critical elements like the post-war governance of Gaza and the future of Hamas remain unresolved. Global condemnation of Israel's actions continues, alongside calls for Palestinian statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:14 IST
Steps Toward Peace in Gaza: High-Profile Negotiations Intensify

In a significant boost to ceasing hostilities, senior officials from Israel, the U.S., and Qatar have converged in Sharm el-Sheikh for crucial negotiations concerning Gaza. As Hamas offers a list for a prisoner swap, prospects for halting the conflict are advancing.

Despite optimism expressed by President Trump, unresolved issues, including Gaza's post-conflict governance and Hamas' adherence to demands, linger. Meanwhile, international outrage grows against Israel's military actions, deemed by many as excessive.

In parallel, broader discussions in Paris are set to deliberate on Gaza's transition, with Arab states stressing the importance of a Palestinian state. President Trump's plan envisions an international body overseeing Gaza, with no role for Hamas in future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025