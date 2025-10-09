Steps Toward Peace in Gaza: High-Profile Negotiations Intensify
High-level discussions involving Israel, the United States, and Qatar have invigorated efforts to end the conflict in Gaza. Despite progress, critical elements like the post-war governance of Gaza and the future of Hamas remain unresolved. Global condemnation of Israel's actions continues, alongside calls for Palestinian statehood.
In a significant boost to ceasing hostilities, senior officials from Israel, the U.S., and Qatar have converged in Sharm el-Sheikh for crucial negotiations concerning Gaza. As Hamas offers a list for a prisoner swap, prospects for halting the conflict are advancing.
Despite optimism expressed by President Trump, unresolved issues, including Gaza's post-conflict governance and Hamas' adherence to demands, linger. Meanwhile, international outrage grows against Israel's military actions, deemed by many as excessive.
In parallel, broader discussions in Paris are set to deliberate on Gaza's transition, with Arab states stressing the importance of a Palestinian state. President Trump's plan envisions an international body overseeing Gaza, with no role for Hamas in future governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release
Israel, Hamas reach agreement on 'first phase' of plan to stop fighting, release hostages and prisoners, Trump says, reports AP.
Israel and Hamas: First Phase of Trump’s Peace Plan
Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal
Peace Talks Intensify: Historic Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations