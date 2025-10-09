Diplomat Rebeca Grynspan Eyes Top UN Role: Costa Rica's Bid for Global Leadership

Costa Rica has put forward Rebeca Grynspan, a seasoned diplomat and former Vice President, as a candidate for the prestigious role of United Nations Secretary-General. This was announced on Wednesday by President Rodrigo Chaves, who highlighted Grynspan's extensive experience and commitment to strengthening multilateral collaboration.

Currently serving as the Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development in Geneva, Grynspan has played a pivotal role in global initiatives, including efforts to facilitate Ukrainian and Russian grain exports during the Ukraine conflict. She was appointed by current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a senior UN representative for Russian-related matters.

In her campaign for the Secretary-General role, Grynspan emphasized her deep familiarity with the UN, advocating for both reform and defense of the organization. She acknowledged the competitive nature of her candidacy, with potential rivals emerging, particularly from within Latin America. Her background includes serving as Costa Rica's vice president under President José María Figueres and holding key positions in various multilateral entities.

