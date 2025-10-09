Left Menu

Diplomat Rebeca Grynspan Eyes Top UN Role: Costa Rica's Bid for Global Leadership

Costa Rica has nominated veteran diplomat and former Vice President Rebeca Grynspan as a candidate for the UN Secretary-General position. Known for her leadership in international cooperation and reform, Grynspan aims to leverage her extensive experience to strengthen multilateralism and address the global community’s challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 09-10-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 03:00 IST
Diplomat Rebeca Grynspan Eyes Top UN Role: Costa Rica's Bid for Global Leadership

Costa Rica has put forward Rebeca Grynspan, a seasoned diplomat and former Vice President, as a candidate for the prestigious role of United Nations Secretary-General. This was announced on Wednesday by President Rodrigo Chaves, who highlighted Grynspan's extensive experience and commitment to strengthening multilateral collaboration.

Currently serving as the Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development in Geneva, Grynspan has played a pivotal role in global initiatives, including efforts to facilitate Ukrainian and Russian grain exports during the Ukraine conflict. She was appointed by current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a senior UN representative for Russian-related matters.

In her campaign for the Secretary-General role, Grynspan emphasized her deep familiarity with the UN, advocating for both reform and defense of the organization. She acknowledged the competitive nature of her candidacy, with potential rivals emerging, particularly from within Latin America. Her background includes serving as Costa Rica's vice president under President José María Figueres and holding key positions in various multilateral entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025