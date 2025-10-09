Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

In a significant development, President Donald Trump has revealed an initial agreement between Israel and Hamas as part of a peace plan aimed at halting the ongoing conflict. The 'first phase' promises the release of hostages and a tactical pullback of Israeli troops.

Negotiations, backed by the U.S. and involving multiple Middle Eastern powers, have taken place in Egypt, focusing on a lasting ceasefire and governance issues post-conflict. While initial promises have been made, several contentious matters remain unresolved.

The plan includes international oversight of Gaza following demilitarization by Hamas. Optimism is in the air, but complex discussions continue as all parties work towards a potentially historic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)