Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a peace plan aimed at ending hostilities and initiating the release of hostages and prisoners. Announced by US President Donald Trump, this development represents the most substantial progress in the two-year-old conflict.

The agreement outlines the release of all hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line, and the fair treatment of all parties involved. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism, and Hamas confirmed the terms that include troop withdrawal and aid entry into Gaza.

Details on the future governance of the war-torn region and the potential demilitarization of Hamas remain unspecified. However, the deal is regarded as the most notable advancement since a similar exchange agreement earlier in the year.

