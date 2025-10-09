Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set
Israel and Hamas have agreed on a peace plan to release hostages and prisoners and to pause fighting, as announced by US President Donald Trump. This marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing conflict, with hopes for long-term peace and an eventual troop withdrawal from Gaza.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a peace plan aimed at ending hostilities and initiating the release of hostages and prisoners. Announced by US President Donald Trump, this development represents the most substantial progress in the two-year-old conflict.
The agreement outlines the release of all hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line, and the fair treatment of all parties involved. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism, and Hamas confirmed the terms that include troop withdrawal and aid entry into Gaza.
Details on the future governance of the war-torn region and the potential demilitarization of Hamas remain unspecified. However, the deal is regarded as the most notable advancement since a similar exchange agreement earlier in the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
