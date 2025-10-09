Malaysia's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Myanmar's Complex Political Landscape

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan is set to visit Myanmar to discuss the upcoming elections with the ruling junta and advocate for advancements in a stalled peace process, the Malaysian government announced.

During his one-day visit to Naypyitaw, Hasan will engage with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, along with Myanmar's prime minister and foreign minister. This meeting occurs in Malaysia's capacity as the chair of ASEAN, which has excluded Myanmar's military leaders from its meetings since 2022 due to unmet peace plan commitments post-coup.

The visit comes as Myanmar's civil war persists, with a controversial general election scheduled for December 28 seen by critics as a bid by the junta to sustain its power. Hasan aims to prompt adherence to the peace plan, emphasizing cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access, and inclusive dialogues with Burmese stakeholders. Recent reports have cited increased violence including a deadly attack by the junta in Sagaing region.

(With inputs from agencies.)