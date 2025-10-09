Left Menu

Malaysia's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Myanmar's Complex Political Landscape

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan will visit Myanmar to engage with the ruling junta about upcoming elections and advance a stalled peace process. As ASEAN chair, Malaysia aims to encourage the junta to follow a previously agreed peace plan amidst ongoing civil conflict and contested election credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:03 IST
Malaysia's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Myanmar's Complex Political Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan is set to visit Myanmar to discuss the upcoming elections with the ruling junta and advocate for advancements in a stalled peace process, the Malaysian government announced.

During his one-day visit to Naypyitaw, Hasan will engage with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, along with Myanmar's prime minister and foreign minister. This meeting occurs in Malaysia's capacity as the chair of ASEAN, which has excluded Myanmar's military leaders from its meetings since 2022 due to unmet peace plan commitments post-coup.

The visit comes as Myanmar's civil war persists, with a controversial general election scheduled for December 28 seen by critics as a bid by the junta to sustain its power. Hasan aims to prompt adherence to the peace plan, emphasizing cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access, and inclusive dialogues with Burmese stakeholders. Recent reports have cited increased violence including a deadly attack by the junta in Sagaing region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

 India
2
Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

 Global
3
Ceasefire in Gaza: Diplomatic Breakthrough Commended

Ceasefire in Gaza: Diplomatic Breakthrough Commended

 Belgium
4
I want to imbibe Rohit Bhai's calmness: Shubman Gill on taking over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

I want to imbibe Rohit Bhai's calmness: Shubman Gill on taking over ODI capt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025