Texas National Guard Deploys to Protect Chicago Federal Properties

Two hundred Texas National Guard troops have begun their mission to protect federal properties in the Chicago area. Arriving at an Army Reserve Center in Elwood, they commenced their duties on Wednesday. Exact operational details remain classified, with no information on the armament specifics available yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:40 IST
Two hundred Texas National Guard troops have been deployed to safeguard federal properties in the Chicago area, with their mission commencing on Wednesday, a military spokesperson confirmed.

The troops have taken up residence at a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Elwood, located about 89 kilometers southwest of Chicago, preparing to undertake their protective duties.

While the presence of the National Guard is confirmed, specific operational details, including the level of armament, remain undisclosed due to security protocols.

