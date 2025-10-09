Left Menu

Twin Scooter Explosions in Kanpur: Investigations Underway

Two scooters exploded in Kanpur's Mishri Bazar, injuring eight and damaging shops. The blasts occurred near a mosque and sparked an investigation by the Anti-Terrorist Squad. Authorities are considering multiple causes, including a potential terror link or firecracker-related incidents, especially with Diwali approaching. Security has been heightened in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:25 IST
Twin Scooter Explosions in Kanpur: Investigations Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident on Wednesday evening, two scooters exploded in the densely populated Mishri Bazar area of Kanpur, leaving eight people injured and causing significant damage to nearby shops, according to police reports. The explosions occurred just seconds apart near the Markaz mosque, resonating loudly within a 500-meter radius.

The city's police commissioner, Raghubir Lal, reported that among the injured, two were discharged after receiving first aid, while four others, suffering serious burns, were sent to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for further treatment. The remaining two individuals are currently under observation at a local hospital but are not in critical condition.

Authorities have engaged the Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Task Force to investigate. They are exploring all potential causes, from firecracker-related incidents to a terror attack, with heightened security measures in place to prevent rumors and panic. Forensic teams and intelligence units are actively working on the scene to determine the exact cause of the blasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

