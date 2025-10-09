Key Steps Towards Peace: Starmer Urges Swift Implementation of Gaza Agreement

In a significant diplomatic development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced his support for the recently reached agreement on the initial stage of U.S. President Trump's Gaza peace plan. Starmer urged that this agreement be implemented swiftly and completely, highlighting the potential for a timely resolution to a long-standing conflict.

The agreement, marking a pivotal moment between Israel and Hamas, includes a ceasefire and a hostage deal that takes a step towards concluding the war in Gaza—a conflict that has resulted in more than 67,000 casualties. Starmer expressed hope that this progress could alleviate the dire humanitarian condition of Gaza's civilian population.

Praising the diplomatic efforts of the U.S., Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, Starmer called for the lifting of restrictions on life-saving aid to Gaza. He stressed the UK's support for these immediate measures and the continuation of negotiations to secure a lasting peace in the region.

