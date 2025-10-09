IMF and Sri Lanka Seal Crucial Economic Agreement

The International Monetary Fund has forged a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka, marking a pivotal advancement in economic policy reforms. This agreement is part of the fifth review of the reform program under the Extended Fund Facility.

This development is crucial, setting the stage for Sri Lanka to access approximately $347 million in financing. The funds are expected to bolster the country's economic landscape amidst ongoing challenges.

The completion of this review underscores progress in Sri Lanka's reform commitments, providing a financial lifeline to support its economic stability and growth.

