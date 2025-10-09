Left Menu

IMF and Sri Lanka Seal Crucial Economic Agreement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on economic reforms, which may lead to $347 million in financing under the Extended Fund Facility. This development marks the completion of the fifth review of Sri Lanka's reform program, signaling significant financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:21 IST
IMF and Sri Lanka Seal Crucial Economic Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund has forged a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka, marking a pivotal advancement in economic policy reforms. This agreement is part of the fifth review of the reform program under the Extended Fund Facility.

This development is crucial, setting the stage for Sri Lanka to access approximately $347 million in financing. The funds are expected to bolster the country's economic landscape amidst ongoing challenges.

The completion of this review underscores progress in Sri Lanka's reform commitments, providing a financial lifeline to support its economic stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Cricket Dilemma: Pat Cummins' Injury and the Ashes Challenge

Australia's Cricket Dilemma: Pat Cummins' Injury and the Ashes Challenge

 Global
2
Historic Truce in Gaza: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

Historic Truce in Gaza: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

 Global
3
They have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and experience. We need them: Gill on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs.

They have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and exper...

 Global
4
Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025