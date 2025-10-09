Left Menu

NIA's Major Breakthrough in Bihar Arms Smuggling Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bihar, leading to the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition. The investigation pertains to smuggling from Nagaland. Accused Sandeep Kumar Sinha, also known as Chhotu Lala, and others are linked to the arms trafficking network. Multiple arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:52 IST
NIA's Major Breakthrough in Bihar Arms Smuggling Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a pivotal search operation at an accused's residence in Bihar, unearthing a cache of weapons related to a 2024 arms smuggling case, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

Conducted on Wednesday, the searches addressed the illicit trafficking of arms and ammunition from Nagaland into various regions of Bihar, officials confirmed. Seized from Sandeep Kumar Sinha's Vaishali district home were a 9 mm pistol, an array of cartridges, weapon magazines, a double-barrel 12-bore gun, and a significant cash sum, per the NIA's statement.

Sandeep Kumar Sinha, alias Chhotu Lala, is entwined with the prime indicted, Vikash Kumar, and forms part of the broader arms smuggling network. The inquiry, transitioning to the NIA's oversight in the preceding August, follows previous arrests connected to the discovery of an AK-47 and live rounds by Bihar police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Cricket Dilemma: Pat Cummins' Injury and the Ashes Challenge

Australia's Cricket Dilemma: Pat Cummins' Injury and the Ashes Challenge

 Global
2
Historic Truce in Gaza: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

Historic Truce in Gaza: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

 Global
3
They have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and experience. We need them: Gill on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs.

They have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and exper...

 Global
4
Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025