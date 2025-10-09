NIA's Major Breakthrough in Bihar Arms Smuggling Case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bihar, leading to the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition. The investigation pertains to smuggling from Nagaland. Accused Sandeep Kumar Sinha, also known as Chhotu Lala, and others are linked to the arms trafficking network. Multiple arrests have been made.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a pivotal search operation at an accused's residence in Bihar, unearthing a cache of weapons related to a 2024 arms smuggling case, authorities disclosed on Thursday.
Conducted on Wednesday, the searches addressed the illicit trafficking of arms and ammunition from Nagaland into various regions of Bihar, officials confirmed. Seized from Sandeep Kumar Sinha's Vaishali district home were a 9 mm pistol, an array of cartridges, weapon magazines, a double-barrel 12-bore gun, and a significant cash sum, per the NIA's statement.
Sandeep Kumar Sinha, alias Chhotu Lala, is entwined with the prime indicted, Vikash Kumar, and forms part of the broader arms smuggling network. The inquiry, transitioning to the NIA's oversight in the preceding August, follows previous arrests connected to the discovery of an AK-47 and live rounds by Bihar police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance
Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities
Nagaland Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Public Servant
Nagaland University's Breakthrough in Flexible Supercapacitor Technology
Embrace 'Swadeshi' for India's Economic Self-Reliance: Nagaland Deputy CM