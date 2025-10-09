Left Menu

U.S. Greenlights Billion-Dollar Nvidia Chip Exports to UAE

The U.S. has approved billions in Nvidia chip exports to the UAE under a bilateral AI agreement. This aims to aid the UAE in building data centers for AI development. A reciprocal UAE investment in the U.S. was part of the deal. Nvidia and others have not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:17 IST
U.S. Greenlights Billion-Dollar Nvidia Chip Exports to UAE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has approved billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chip exports to the United Arab Emirates, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security granted Nvidia the export licenses following a bilateral artificial intelligence agreement established in May, which aims to enhance UAE's data center infrastructure essential for AI model development.

Approval came after the UAE committed to an equivalent investment in the U.S. Nvidia, the White House, and U.S. Commerce Department have not commented, while UAE representatives were unavailable. A preliminary deal could permit 500,000 Nvidia AI chips to reach UAE annually from 2025 through 2027—and possibly until 2030.

