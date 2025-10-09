Left Menu

Tragic End: Allegations of Caste-Based Discrimination Behind Police Officer's Death

Haryana Police Officer Y Puran Kumar, 52, allegedly died by suicide, citing years of mental harassment and caste-based discrimination by senior officers. His note reveals systemic persecution and public humiliation. The deceased officer's wife demands an investigation into top officials' roles in his death, urging legal action.

  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck the Haryana Police department as officer Y Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old IPS officer, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Chandigarh home. The officer left behind a detailed note accusing senior officials of systemic harassment and caste-based discrimination over several years.

In his note, Kumar alleges relentless persecution from senior officers, accusing them of public humiliation and mental torture. The note also mentions instances of misused authority and delayed leave approvals, contributing to Kumar's distress. His wife, Amneet P Kumar, has filed a complaint urging legal action against top police officials involved in this alleged systemic abuse.

The case has drawn significant attention, with Congress MP Varun Chaudhary calling for a judicial inquiry to ensure a comprehensive and fair investigation. Chandigarh police are examining forensic evidence and CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation into this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

