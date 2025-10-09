Left Menu

China Expands Unreliable Entity List Amid Tensions

China's commerce ministry has expanded its 'unreliable entity list', adding 14 foreign organisations, mainly from the United States, restricting their commercial activities. These entities include companies supplying anti-drone technologies to Taiwan and Canada's Halifax International Security Forum. This move reflects rising economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move reflecting global economic tensions, China's commerce ministry has announced the inclusion of 14 foreign organisations to its 'unreliable entity list'. This decision restricts the entities, mostly American, from engaging in commercial activities within China, the world's second-largest economy.

Notably, these organisations include companies that have supplied anti-drone technologies to Taiwan. Furthermore, the Halifax International Security Forum, a major event in Canada attended by government and military officials, was also listed as a sanctioned entity.

China's latest action reveals ongoing geopolitical friction amid its complex relationship with Taiwan and Western nations, demonstrating an escalation in economic diplomacy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

