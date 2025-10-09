China Expands Unreliable Entity List Amid Tensions

In a significant move reflecting global economic tensions, China's commerce ministry has announced the inclusion of 14 foreign organisations to its 'unreliable entity list'. This decision restricts the entities, mostly American, from engaging in commercial activities within China, the world's second-largest economy.

Notably, these organisations include companies that have supplied anti-drone technologies to Taiwan. Furthermore, the Halifax International Security Forum, a major event in Canada attended by government and military officials, was also listed as a sanctioned entity.

China's latest action reveals ongoing geopolitical friction amid its complex relationship with Taiwan and Western nations, demonstrating an escalation in economic diplomacy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)