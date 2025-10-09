Tesla's Full Self-Driving System Under Federal Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into approximately 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. The inquiry follows concerns over traffic-safety violations.

The FSD, designed as a driver assistance system that mandates driver attention and intervention, is reportedly causing behaviors that break traffic-safety laws, according to the auto safety agency.

Incidents under scrutiny involve Tesla vehicles allegedly passing through red traffic lights and making improper lane changes, posing potential risks while utilizing the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)