Tesla's Full Self-Driving System Under Federal Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 2.88 million Tesla vehicles for traffic-safety violations linked to its Full Self-Driving system, which induces behavior that violates safety laws. Reports include driving through red lights and improper lane changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into approximately 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. The inquiry follows concerns over traffic-safety violations.

The FSD, designed as a driver assistance system that mandates driver attention and intervention, is reportedly causing behaviors that break traffic-safety laws, according to the auto safety agency.

Incidents under scrutiny involve Tesla vehicles allegedly passing through red traffic lights and making improper lane changes, posing potential risks while utilizing the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

